Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,652,000 after purchasing an additional 295,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BK opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

