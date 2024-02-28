Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

