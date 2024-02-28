Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,647.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,408.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,140.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.