Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

