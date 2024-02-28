Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $461.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,730. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

