Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,213.21 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,195.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

