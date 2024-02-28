Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $187.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.91. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

