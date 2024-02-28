Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

