Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 774,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,266,000 after purchasing an additional 275,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in DexCom by 757.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 467,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

