Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $61,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

