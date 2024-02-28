Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

