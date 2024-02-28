Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.