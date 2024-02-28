McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 198,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,365,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $294.12. 250,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,963. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

