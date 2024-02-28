MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of MKP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,142. The firm has a market cap of C$584.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$14.70 and a 52 week high of C$16.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

