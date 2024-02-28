MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 24,502 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MBB Public Markets I LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.76. 938,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,890. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.