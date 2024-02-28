MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 180,619 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,619 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after buying an additional 2,836,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,521,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after acquiring an additional 607,462 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 892,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 185,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

