MBB Public Markets I LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EEM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. 12,711,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,531,043. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

