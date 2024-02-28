MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases 9,577 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,018.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. One01 Capital LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 22,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,989,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,086 shares of company stock worth $409,170,528. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.13. 6,859,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,736,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.38 and a 200 day moving average of $345.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.