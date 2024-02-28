MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in The RMR Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

RMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 16,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

