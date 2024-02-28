MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $10.76 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 369,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 1,560,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.