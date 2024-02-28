MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MBB Public Markets I LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $12.38 on Wednesday, hitting $918.35. 282,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,566. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $827.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

