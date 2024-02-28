MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $407,000 Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,376 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

