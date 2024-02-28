MBB Public Markets I LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned 0.10% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,024,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 643,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

