MBB Public Markets I LLC Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MBB Public Markets I LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $10,691,111 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

