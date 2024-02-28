MBB Public Markets I LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 655,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,001. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Insider Activity

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

