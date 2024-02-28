MBB Public Markets I LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MBB Public Markets I LLC cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807,831 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 1.4% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned about 0.13% of Cameco worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

