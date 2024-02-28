MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires Shares of 45,322 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. 96,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

