MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires 4,411 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 7,718,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,976,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

