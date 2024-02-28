Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.
MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MAXN
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maxeon Solar Technologies
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.