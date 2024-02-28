Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

MAXN stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

