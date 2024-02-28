Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 559,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50,833 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

