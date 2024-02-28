Mather Group LLC. Sells 849 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

SO opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

