Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,533 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

