Mather Group LLC. Has $941,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.