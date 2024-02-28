Mather Group LLC. Has $718,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $800.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $823.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $795.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

