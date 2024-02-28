Mather Group LLC. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.