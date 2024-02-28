Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.