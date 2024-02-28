Mather Group LLC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $192.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $895.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $192.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

