Mather Group LLC. Buys 347 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

