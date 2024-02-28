MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MasterBrand Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 598,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.45. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 226.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

