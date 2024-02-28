Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOR. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.