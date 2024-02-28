Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. 555,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,259. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.