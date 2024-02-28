Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67 to $0.74 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

