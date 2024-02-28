Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,725 shares of company stock valued at $29,367,378 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.