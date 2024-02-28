Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.24

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 1163200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 27.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,068 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

