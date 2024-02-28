Marcus (MCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marcus Stock Performance
Marcus stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a P/E ratio of 241.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 466.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
