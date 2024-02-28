Marcus (MCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a P/E ratio of 241.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 466.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 84,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Marcus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

