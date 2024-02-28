Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $30.31

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $32.30. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 21,069,920 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

