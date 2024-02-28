Mantle (MNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.65 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $351.46 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,226,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.86290723 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $179,715,671.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

