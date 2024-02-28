MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of MannKind worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MannKind by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MannKind by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MannKind

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.