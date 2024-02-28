Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

TSE:MDI opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$6.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.