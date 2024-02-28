Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.93%.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
TSE:MDI opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$6.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.45.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
