Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.
Macy’s Trading Up 3.4 %
Macy’s stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.19.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Macy’s
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.