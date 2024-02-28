Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

